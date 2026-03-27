In response to severe constraints in LPG availability triggered by global disruptions, the Kerala government has directed authorities to fast-track the expansion of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network. Under the new order, all permissions for CGD infrastructure must be cleared by urban local bodies within 24 hours.

To accelerate the shift to piped natural gas (PNG), the government has introduced a series of measures to remove administrative hurdles:

Deemed permissions: Pending applications for pipeline laying with municipal corporations, the PWD and the Irrigation Department will be automatically approved to avoid delays.

Pending applications for pipeline laying with municipal corporations, the PWD and the Irrigation Department will be automatically approved to avoid delays. Round-the-clock work: CGD companies have been allowed to carry out construction 24 hours a day, with relaxations on seasonal restrictions.

CGD companies have been allowed to carry out construction 24 hours a day, with relaxations on seasonal restrictions. Waiver of charges: Urban bodies have been directed to waive road restoration and permission fees. CGD entities, however, will be required to restore public assets at their own cost in line with state standards.

The push towards city gas comes as a strategic response to disruptions in global energy supply chains, flagged in a report by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

To ensure coordinated and time-bound implementation, the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has been appointed as the state nodal officer. The official will oversee coordination between departments such as Local Self Government, Public Works and Irrigation.

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The move coincides with the government’s decision to prioritise limited LPG stocks for essential services. While hospitals and schools continue to receive full supply, other sectors, including hotels and eateries, are facing sharp cuts, with allocations reduced to as little as 10 per cent of daily demand. With these curbs in place, the rapid expansion of the PNG network is being seen as critical to easing pressure on fuel supply and supporting economic activity.





