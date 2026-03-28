Man on the run for 22 years in nurse assault case arrested
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A man, Chinnappan, convicted in a 1999 nurse assault case, has been arrested in Tamil Nadu after absconding for 22 years.
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He was one of four individuals sentenced to six months imprisonment in 2004, but he evaded capture while out on appeal.
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His arrest was made possible due to intensified efforts by the police to apprehend long-pending warrant accused ahead of approaching elections.
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Idukki: A man who had been absconding after being convicted in a nurse assault case was arrested after 22 years, police said. The accused, Chinnappan (54), a native of Aranakkal, was taken into custody by Vandiperiyar police from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.
He was among four accused in a 1999 case in which a nurse was allegedly assaulted by a group at Aranakkal Estate. In 2004, a court sentenced all four to six months' imprisonment. However, Chinnappan went absconding while out on appeal and could not be traced despite repeated efforts by the police.
With elections approaching, police intensified efforts to track down long-pending warrant accused. Acting on a tip-off, a special team traced and arrested Chinnappan after more than two decades.
The operation was led by Vandiperiyar Circle Inspector Amrith Singh Nayak, along with Sub-Inspector T S Jayakrishnan, Assistant Sub-Inspector S Subair and Civil Police Officer M Fazal.
The accused will be produced before the court.