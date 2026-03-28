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Two hospital attenders at Kanjirappally Taluk Hospital were suspended on Saturday after a body kept in the mortuary freezer was found partially decomposed. The District Medical Officer (DMO) suspended the attenders, R V Sujatha and V D Rekha, following an inquiry report, said hospital superintendent Dr Savan Sarah Mathew.

The body was that of Jomy Joseph, a native of Manimala in Nelluvazhi. When his relatives arrived to shift the body to the Kottayam Medical College hospital for autopsy, it was found to be in a decomposed state. Following the incident, Jomy's brother filed complaints with the district collector, the DMO and the police. Action was initiated based on the complaint.

"After the relatives raised a complaint, an inquiry was conducted and a report was submitted. Based on the findings, the DMO ordered their suspension. Further action will be decided after a detailed probe," the superintendent said. Ponkunnam police said a complaint has been received from the relatives and an investigation is underway.

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