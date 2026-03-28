Kozhikode: Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leader Umar Faizi Mukkam has voiced strong opposition to the practice of fielding women candidates in general seats in election, stating that there is no need for such a move when qualified male leaders are available.

In a statement to a section of the media, Umar Faizi clarified that women should be considered for candidature primarily in seats reserved for women. The remarks come in the backdrop of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) fielding women candidates in two seats in the upcoming Assembly elections—Jayanthi Rajan in Koothuparamba and Fathima Thahliya in Perambra.

Umar Faizi noted that when the 50 per cent reservation for women was introduced in local body elections, Samastha had clearly suggested IUML that women be accommodated within the reserved categories rather than general seats.

A Mushavara committee member of the EK faction of Samastha, Umar Faizi, was recently nominated to the Kerala State Waqf Board by the state government.