The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Summer Bumper BR-108 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 2 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹10 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹1 crore , followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh .

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹10 cr – SB 517026

(Cons prize: ₹1,00,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹1 crore – SE 660573

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SA 142382, SA 296152, SB 431602, SB 524318, SC 137259, SC 541650, SD 287445, SD 734008, SE 558483, SE 586727, SG 215482, SG 780768

Fourth prize: ₹1 lakh- 92638

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (30)

0176, 0313, 0565, 0672, 1671, 1870, 2279, 2428, 2819, 2877, 3024, 3096, 3558, 3919, 4247, 4288, 4363, 5937, 5968, 6578, 7240, 7808, 8753, 8846, 8848, 8882, 9074, 9149, 9344, 9742

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (36)

0107, 0266, 0380, 0472, 1223, 1330, 1395, 1410, 1592, 1806, 2276, 3473, 3928, 3931, 4100, 5150, 5584, 6315, 6323, 6413, 6515, 6599, 6684, 7098, 7446, 7481, 8063, 8524, 8566, 8641, 8692, 9173, 9307, 9311, 9350, 9680

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Seventh prize: ₹500 (72)

0201, 0347, 0379, 0458, 0513, 0857, 0895, 1140, 1184, 1347, 1657, 1708, 1772, 2090, 2138, 2351, 2453, 2835, 2885, 2904, 3039, 3401, 3701, 3872, 4186, 4206, 4245, 4781, 4815, 4899, 5406, 5493, 5571, 5600, 5632, 5744, 5919, 6019, 6074, 6116, 6217, 6566, 6848, 6945, 7025, 7225, 7245, 7381, 7510, 7636, 7826, 8290, 8434, 8605, 8656, 8696, 8788, 8842, 8853, 8910, 8987, 9254, 9268, 9521, 9542, 9600, 9623, 9735, 9756, 9781, 9915, 9920

Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)

0016, 0088, 0136, 0147, 0406, 0467, 0622, 0650 1114, 1180, 1267, 1321, 1437, 1485, 1532, 1759 1932, 2029, 2111, 2142, 2187, 2344, 2386, 2694 2998, 3032, 3065, 3190, 3342, 3411, 3483, 3503 3542, 3703, 3803, 3867, 3877, 3886, 3997, 4011 4039, 4316, 4384, 4517, 4703, 4750, 4988, 5088 5206, 5217, 5334, 5409, 5475, 5479, 5483, 5615 5680, 5732, 6136, 6155, 6403, 6458, 6485, 6839 6892, 7711, 7740, 7831, 8017, 8234, 8329, 8353 8469, 8662, 8787, 8796, 8874, 8880, 9020, 9030 9314, 9520, 9597, 9656, 9665, 9777, 9812, 9827 9830, 9898

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Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-46 result 27.03.2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.