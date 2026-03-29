Okinawa Karate Academy Seminar in Thiruvananthapuram; annual general body meeting of Vivekodhayam Trust in Kottayam; Vayalar Birth Anniversary Sargotsavam in Kochi; Orma Madhumaster Art Exhibition in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club TN G Hall: Book release of 'Yesterday I Saw a Darvesh' written by Rajeev Mahadevan at 3:30 pm.

Book release of 'Yesterday I Saw a Darvesh' written by Rajeev Mahadevan at 3:30 pm. Press Club: Okinawa Karate Academy Seminar at 10:00 am.

Okinawa Karate Academy Seminar at 10:00 am. Karikkakam Vivekananda Nagar: Karikkakam Vivekananda Seva Samithi Annual Celebration at 6:00 pm.

Karikkakam Vivekananda Seva Samithi Annual Celebration at 6:00 pm. Thycaud Bhavan: Prof P K B Nair Memorial, Center for Gerontological Studies 5th Batch Counseling Guidance and Management in Geriatric Care Convocation at 10:30 am.

Prof P K B Nair Memorial, Center for Gerontological Studies 5th Batch Counseling Guidance and Management in Geriatric Care Convocation at 10:30 am. Joint Council Hall: Filca Film Festival at 10:00 am.

Kollam

Press Club: Inauguration of the District Conference of Internet DTP and Photostat Workers Association at 10:00 am.

Inauguration of the District Conference of Internet DTP and Photostat Workers Association at 10:00 am. Nedumpana Maruthur Bhadrakali Devi Temple Makam Thirunal Festival: Community feast at 12:00 pm, Music concert at 7:30 pm, Pallivetta procession at 10:00 pm, Fireworks at 10:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam CMS College Great Hall: Passion Meditation and Song Service conducted by YMCA and CMS College at 6:30 pm.

Passion Meditation and Song Service conducted by YMCA and CMS College at 6:30 pm. Kottayam Christuraja Cathedral: Beginning of Holy Week Services. Palm Sunday Service at 7:00 pm.

Beginning of Holy Week Services. Palm Sunday Service at 7:00 pm. Mammen Mappila Hall: Prayer meeting of Blessing Today International Church. Pastor Damian Antony at 9:30 am.

Prayer meeting of Blessing Today International Church. Pastor Damian Antony at 9:30 am. Thirunakkara Bank Employees Hall: Annual General Body Meeting of Vivekodhayam Trust. Inauguration by Municipal Standing Committee Chairman K.K. Prasad at 2:30 pm, Special General Body Meeting at 4:00 pm.

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Ernakulam

Ernakulam Hotel Bolgatty Palace: Environmental workshop for lawyers in memory of Prof. M K Prasad at 9:30 am.

Environmental workshop for lawyers in memory of Prof. M K Prasad at 9:30 am. Ernakulam Karayogam Ayushyam Polyclinic: Free medical camp led by doctors from Allopathy, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy fields at 10:00 am.

Free medical camp led by doctors from Allopathy, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy fields at 10:00 am. Ernakulam Chavara Cultural Centre: Ernakulam Lalithambika Antharjanam Centre – Presentation of Lalithambika Literary Award, Book release of 'Sthreerachana 2026'; Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar at 11:00 am.

Ernakulam Lalithambika Antharjanam Centre – Presentation of Lalithambika Literary Award, Book release of 'Sthreerachana 2026'; Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar at 11:00 am. Ernakulam Adhyapaka Bhavan: Kerala Backward Communities Front (KPSM) State Representative Conference at 2:30 pm.

Kerala Backward Communities Front (KPSM) State Representative Conference at 2:30 pm. Fort Kochi Cochin Club: 'Kulam' Cultural Festival at 3:30 pm.

'Kulam' Cultural Festival at 3:30 pm. Ernakulam TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Cultural Wing Presentation of S.P. Venkatesh's songs 'Akkayile Sangeetham' at 4:00 pm.

Ernakulam Karayogam Cultural Wing Presentation of S.P. Venkatesh's songs 'Akkayile Sangeetham' at 4:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Park: Vayalar Birth Anniversary Sargotsavam at 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Aachavattam Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga training organized by Patanjali Yoga Centre at 6:15 am.

Free Yoga training organized by Patanjali Yoga Centre at 6:15 am. Puthiyara Hotel Span: Family get-together and General Body Meeting of Veterans of Madras Engineering Group, part of the Indian Army, Kozhikode at 10:00 am.

Family get-together and General Body Meeting of Veterans of Madras Engineering Group, part of the Indian Army, Kozhikode at 10:00 am. Gujarati Street Atma Art Gallery: Group exhibition – 'To See, One Must Slow Down' at 11:00 am.

Group exhibition – 'To See, One Must Slow Down' at 11:00 am. Deshaposhini Vayanashala premises: Honoring Nimmy Edline and C P Raveendran, initial performers of the play "Oedipus" by Deshaposhini Kalasamithi – Inauguration by Subhash Chandran at 4:00 pm.

Honoring Nimmy Edline and C P Raveendran, initial performers of the play "Oedipus" by Deshaposhini Kalasamithi – Inauguration by Subhash Chandran at 4:00 pm. Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Orma Madhumaster Art Exhibition at 11:00 am – Commemorative discourse by R. Mohanan at 5:00 pm.

Orma Madhumaster Art Exhibition at 11:00 am – Commemorative discourse by R. Mohanan at 5:00 pm. Eranhipalam Tourism Society Hall: Book release of 'Singapore – Malaysia Travel Experiences' written by O. Sugunan – Organized by Eranhipalam Vagbhatananda Gurudev Smaraka Vayanashala – Released by Judicial Member of State Human Rights Commission K Baiju Nath at 5:00 pm.

Book release of 'Singapore – Malaysia Travel Experiences' written by O. Sugunan – Organized by Eranhipalam Vagbhatananda Gurudev Smaraka Vayanashala – Released by Judicial Member of State Human Rights Commission K Baiju Nath at 5:00 pm. K P Kesava Menon Hall: State-level inauguration of Wisdom Islamic Students Organization's 'Social Media is Not a Child's Play' campaign by M K Raghavan MP at 5:00 pm.