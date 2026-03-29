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Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at Kotta Maidan here as part of the BJP’s Assembly election campaign. He landed at the Mercy College helipad in Palakkad town and reached Kotta Maidan via a roadshow organised along the route.

The roadshow passed through the stretch from Mission School Junction to SBI Junction in the town. People from various parts of the district began arriving in Palakkad in the morning, with public entry to the venue allowed from 12 noon onwards.

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Palakkad BJP rally. Photo: Special Arrangement

Senior BJP and NDA leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sabu Jacob, are present at the event. All 12 NDA candidates from Palakkad district are also in attendance. After the meeting, the Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Palakkad by helicopter around 4 pm to participate in a roadshow in Thrissur.

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