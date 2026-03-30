As many as 71.27 per cent of eligible elderly voters and 25.50 per cent of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Kerala have opted for the home voting facility for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday. In total, 1,45,521 voters aged above 85 and 62,240 PwDs have been approved for home voting in the state.

Home voting has begun across constituencies and will continue till April 5. Polling teams will visit voters at their homes as per a pre-informed schedule. A second visit will be made if the voter is not available during the first.

Officials said polling teams will be accompanied by videographers and police personnel, and the process will be recorded while ensuring secrecy of the vote. Recognised political parties have been given lists of voters opting for home voting, and candidates can send representatives to accompany polling teams after prior intimation. Voters who have not opted for home voting will be provided facilities at polling stations, including wheelchairs, volunteers and other assistance.

The ECI had announced the election schedule on March 15 for Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9. Across the two states and one Union Territory, over 2.37 lakh electors have been approved for home voting, including 1,67,361 elderly voters and 70,499 PwDs.