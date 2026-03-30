Non-domestic LPG allocation hiked to 66% in Kerala
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Kerala's LPG allocation for commercial/industrial use has been increased to 66% by the Union government, though it falls short of the eligible 70% due to incomplete piped natural gas project implementation.
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Essential services like hospitals and schools will continue to receive 100% LPG allocation, while hotels and restaurants will get 62%.
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Priority sectors for the increased LPG allocation include steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics, with Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur receiving the largest shares of the allotment.
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Thiruvananthapuram: The allocation of LPG cylinders for commercial and industrial (non-domestic) use in Kerala has been increased to 66%, in line with revised guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Although the state is eligible for a 70% allocation, it has fallen short by 4% after failing to meet certain benchmarks set by the Centre for implementing the piped natural gas project.
Priority will be given to industries such as steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics. Essential services, including hospitals, schools, crematoriums, and community kitchens, will continue to receive 100% allocation. Hotels, restaurants, and catering establishments will be supplied with 62% of their requirement.
According to the order, Ernakulam has been allotted the highest share at 19.39%, followed by Thiruvananthapuram at 17.16% and Thrissur at 10.36%. Wayanad (1.43%) and Kasaragod (1.17%) have received the lowest shares.
The Civil Supplies Department has directed oil companies and district collectors to ensure distribution in line with the revised allocation.