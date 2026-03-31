Bathery: Residents of Moodakkolli staged an overnight protest demanding compensation for Kaithavelil Thankamma, who was injured in a wild elephant attack. The demonstration, which began on Sunday evening, continued until 10 AM on Monday and concluded after discussions with forest department officials.

The protest followed Thankamma’s admission to a private hospital in Kozhikode for surgery, with demonstrators demanding full coverage of her medical expenses. Led by Panchayat member Sreenesh Moodakkolli, a group including Pushpakaran Kunnel, A N Naiju, Vineesh Animootil and Thampi Ilavunkachal held a sit-in in front of the Irulam Forest Office.

The protesters also urged the department to take urgent measures to prevent similar incidents. By Monday morning, hundreds of residents had joined the protest in solidarity.

Around 10 AM on Monday, a team of forest officials led by DFO Ajith K Raman, along with the Range Officer, arrived at the site. The protesters reiterated their demand for full coverage of medical expenses. Although the department initially offered Rs. 1 lakh, the demonstrators rejected the proposal.

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Following discussions with senior officials, an agreement was reached to cover all expenses related to her treatment. An initial payment of Rs. 1 lakh was immediately transferred, with the remaining costs to be settled directly at the hospital. Arrangements will also be made to provide compensation for damages caused by the elephant attack, based on submitted claims.

The forest department has also decided to construct a wall using stones along a 3-kilometer stretch between the railway fencing and the existing barrier. An estimate for the project will be prepared soon. Permanent watchers will be stationed in the area, and urgent maintenance of electric fencing along the forest boundary will be completed before the monsoon.

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Thankamma, who sustained injuries in the attack, continues to receive treatment.