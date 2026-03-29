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Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kerala again on April 4 as part of the BJP's campaign ahead of the Assembly polls. He is scheduled to hold a roadshow and address a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. The roadshow will cover a 1.5-km stretch from Killipalam to Karamana, passing through Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nemom constituencies.

BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony said party workers from nearby Assembly constituencies, including Thiruvananthapuram, Aranmula and Chengannur, are expected to attend the public meeting at the Central Stadium, as well as from Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam. Around 30,000 people are likely to participate.

This will be Modi's second visit to Kerala within a week. He had earlier visited the state on March 29, attending a public meeting in Palakkad and a roadshow in Thrissur.

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