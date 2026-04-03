Malappuram: A woman doctor at Perinthalmanna Taluk Hospital was allegedly attacked by four individuals at her clinic adjacent to her residence on Thursday evening. The doctor, identified as Dr Sini Jaleel, a gynaecologist, is currently undergoing treatment in the surgical ICU of a private hospital for a fractured nose.

According to Dr Janif K, Perinthalmanna office-bearer in charge of the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), the incident occurred around 6 pm. Four individuals—three women and one person suspected to be a man—reportedly booked a consultation with Dr Sini, waited until other patients had left, entered her room, locked the door, and attacked her. He said the doctor was pinned against the wall and assaulted, while the person suspected to be a man recorded the incident on video.

Protest march conducted by KGMOA, Malappuram. Photo: Special Arrangement

Dr Sini has identified one of the attackers as a bystander of a patient who had died a week earlier due to postpartum haemorrhage. “We suspect the attack is linked to that incident. At the time of the patient’s death, the family had not raised any concerns and had been informed about the medical circumstances. However, a week later, a premeditated attack took place,” Dr Janif said. “Following the attack, the doctor is in shock and deeply distressed,” he added.

CCTV footage and Dr Sini’s statement have been submitted to Perinthalmanna police. Officers said a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 126(2) for wrongful restraint, 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (causing grievous hurt by dangerous means), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention). The police have also invoked 4(11) of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.

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Meanwhile, the KGMOA has called for a strike, suspending outpatient services at the taluk and district hospitals. “If the investigation does not lead to the arrest of the accused, we will extend the strike to casualty services as well,” Dr Janif said.