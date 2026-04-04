Election Debate in Thiruvananthapuram; Resurrection Festival and Holy Mass at Puthupally Church in Kottayam, Holy Mass and Word message, Free Foot Pulse Therapy Camp and festival at Mokavoor Ayyappan Temple in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

P N Panicker Knowledge Hall: Election Debate, 4:30 pm

Election Debate, 4:30 pm Palayam St George Orthodox Church: Night Prayer, 5:30 pm

Night Prayer, 5:30 pm Jawahar Nagar Kattacha Bhagavathy Temple: Annual Festival, Kaikottikkali, 5:30 pm

Annual Festival, Kaikottikkali, 5:30 pm Manacaud Pechi amman Temple: Amman Koda Mahotsavam, Pongala, 10:00 pm

Kottayam

Kottayam Good Shepherd Ashram Church: Great Saturday. Pascha Vigil during Holy Night. Fire, Candle Blessing, Pascha Proclamation, Water Blessing, Resurrection Holy Mass, Procession – 11:00 pm.

Great Saturday. Pascha Vigil during Holy Night. Fire, Candle Blessing, Pascha Proclamation, Water Blessing, Resurrection Holy Mass, Procession – 11:00 pm. Vadavathoor Sree Krishna Temple: Festival. Flag reception and offering – 7:30 pm, Flag hoisting – 7:00 pm. Inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Vasudeva Dance Hall on the stage – 4:30 pm, Sopana Sangeetham – 8:00 pm, Flag hoisting feast – 8:30 pm.

Festival. Flag reception and offering – 7:30 pm, Flag hoisting – 7:00 pm. Inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Vasudeva Dance Hall on the stage – 4:30 pm, Sopana Sangeetham – 8:00 pm, Flag hoisting feast – 8:30 pm. Mudiyoorakkara Holy Family Church: Great Saturday. Holy Mass, New water and fire, Baptismal vow renewal – 5:00 pm.

Great Saturday. Holy Mass, New water and fire, Baptismal vow renewal – 5:00 pm. Puthuppally St. George Orthodox Valiyapally: Sorrowful Saturday. Morning Prayer, Holy Mass – 10:00 am, Resurrection Festival, Evening Prayer – 5:30 pm.

Sorrowful Saturday. Morning Prayer, Holy Mass – 10:00 am, Resurrection Festival, Evening Prayer – 5:30 pm. Thiruvattar Thiruthikkulangara Sreerama Hanuman Temple: Bhagavatha Saptha Gnana Yajna. Vishnu Sahasranama Japa, Recitation, Discourse – 6:30 pm, Annadanam (Food Offering) – 1:00 pm, Discourse – 7:00 pm.

Kochi

Malayattoor Kurishumudi Church: Great Saturday Liturgies. Baptismal vow renewal, New fire, Water blessing, Holy Mass, Word message 7:00 pm, Resurrection Liturgies, Procession, Holy Mass, Word message 11:45 pm, Holy Mass 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm.

Great Saturday Liturgies. Baptismal vow renewal, New fire, Water blessing, Holy Mass, Word message 7:00 pm, Resurrection Liturgies, Procession, Holy Mass, Word message 11:45 pm, Holy Mass 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm. Kanjoor St Mary's Forane Church: Great Saturday Liturgies. Holy Mass, Water, Candle blessing 6:30 pm, Resurrection Liturgies, Procession, Holy Mass 2:45 pm.

Great Saturday Liturgies. Holy Mass, Water, Candle blessing 6:30 pm, Resurrection Liturgies, Procession, Holy Mass 2:45 pm. Kalady St George Church: Great Saturday Liturgies. New water, New candle blessing, Baptismal vow renewal 6:00 pm, Resurrection Liturgies, Procession, Festive Holy Mass 10:30 pm.

Great Saturday Liturgies. New water, New candle blessing, Baptismal vow renewal 6:00 pm, Resurrection Liturgies, Procession, Festive Holy Mass 10:30 pm. Chowwara St Mary's Church: Great Saturday Liturgies. Holy Mass, Baptismal vow renewal, New water, New fire blessing 6:30 pm, Resurrection Liturgies, Procession, Easter message, Holy Mass 11:30 pm.

Great Saturday Liturgies. Holy Mass, Baptismal vow renewal, New water, New fire blessing 6:30 pm, Resurrection Liturgies, Procession, Easter message, Holy Mass 11:30 pm. Kalambattupuram Sacred Heart Church: Great Saturday Liturgies. Holy Mass, Water, Candle blessing, Baptismal vow renewal 6:30 pm, Resurrection Liturgies, Procession, Festive Holy Mass 11:00 pm.

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Kozhikode