The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. On Sunday, the alert will be in place for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram, and the same districts will remain under alert on Monday. These areas are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall in the coming days.

According to weather data recorded at 8.30 am on Saturday, Kannur received the highest rainfall at 22.4 mm, followed by Kozhikode city at 16.2 mm and Punalur at 10.4 mm. Moderate rainfall was also recorded in Kottayam (4.6 mm) and Kochi Airport (4.4 mm).

Meanwhile, several parts of Kerala recorded high temperatures. Palakkad was the hottest in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kottayam at 36.6 degrees Celsius and Punalur at 36.5 degrees Celsius. Kannur Airport and Amini also reported high temperatures of 36.4 degrees Celsius and 36.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, while the airport logged 34.3 degrees Celsius.