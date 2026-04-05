Thirvananthapram: A proposal by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to promote Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in its election manifesto has triggered criticism, with questions being raised over its apparent divergence from the CPM’s national stance on the corporatisation of agriculture.

The CPM has long viewed Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) as a strategy of the BJP government to facilitate corporate entry into the agricultural sector. The party has maintained a cautious stance even towards FPOs, which are considered a looser, collective-based form compared to FPCs. The manifesto, however, appears to go a step further by explicitly welcoming companies rather than collectives, raising questions about how a policy proposed by the BJP has found its way into the LDF’s manifesto.

In the 60-point programme outlined at the beginning of the manifesto, the promotion of Farm Producer Companies is listed as the 13th item. A separate section titled ‘Farmer Producer Companies’ later in the document elaborates that their potential will be leveraged to sustain the dynamism of the agricultural sector. It also stated that resources within the cooperative sector will be utilised to mobilise the additional investment required in agriculture, with government guarantees to be provided.

However, a document approved by the CPM Central Committee in September 2025 presented a markedly different perspective on FPOs. It noted that the BJP and RSS have been actively promoting FPOs across the country, not necessarily to empower small farmers but to create a favourable environment for corporate expansion. Many FPOs, the document observes, are now being registered as FPCs, adopting a corporate structure that could enable tie-ups with large industrial players. It also pointed to indications that some heavily funded FPOs in Kerala and elsewhere have links to the BJP.

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At the same time, the CPM does not entirely oppose FPOs within the cooperative sector. However, the LDF manifesto makes no mention of FPOs and instead focuses on FPCs, without clearly stating whether such entities, whether companies or collectives, will be confined to the cooperative framework alone.

LDF rectifies errors, refines stance on forest conservation

Meanwhile, the LDF has revised its election manifesto, correcting errors in the section dealing with forest conservation. According to LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan, revisions have been made to the sections titled ‘comprehensive forest protection and forest management practices'.

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The updated text emphasises a people-centric approach, one that protects remaining forests while safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of those living along forest fringes. It calls for strengthening conservation efforts by integrating scientific methods with local knowledge. In core and buffer zones within forests, the State will submit proposals to the Centre with public interest as the priority, while restrictions in buffer zones will be implemented in consultation with local communities.

The manifesto also promises steps to reduce human-wildlife conflict and a recalibration of policies to balance conservation with the protection of people living near forest areas. Wildlife protection measures will be implemented without posing a threat to local populations, with public safety taking precedence.

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It also states that conservation efforts will be strengthened by incorporating traditional knowledge and community participation, and assures that pressure will be exerted on the Centre to expedite Presidential assent for the Forest–Wildlife Amendment Bill passed by the State Assembly.