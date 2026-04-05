Mayanad Devaraja Sangeetha Sabha's Easter Day Celebration and Monthly Music Program in Kollam, release of Shajimon Ollasseri's collection of stories '32 Rathnangal' in Kottayam, free health check-up in Kochi, Khadi Vishu fest in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Kollam

Thirumullavaram Mahavishnu Temple: Thiruvonam Festival – Prasada Oottu 11:30 am, Ottan Thullal 5:15 pm, Thiruvathirakkali 7:15 pm, Desavilakku 7:30 pm, Ganamela 9:00 pm.

Thiruvonam Festival – Prasada Oottu 11:30 am, Ottan Thullal 5:15 pm, Thiruvathirakkali 7:15 pm, Desavilakku 7:30 pm, Ganamela 9:00 pm. Ashramam Thirukkudumba Devalayam: Holy Week Observance – Divine Liturgy 7:00 am.

Holy Week Observance – Divine Liturgy 7:00 am. Thoppe St Stephen's Church: Holy Week Services – Divine Liturgy 8:00 am, 10:30 am.

Holy Week Services – Divine Liturgy 8:00 am, 10:30 am. Mayanad Pullichira SS Samithi: Mayanad Devaraja Sangeetha Sabha's Easter Day Celebration and Monthly Music Program 9:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam Good Shepherd Church: Resurrection Sunday. Divine Liturgy – 7:30 am, 9:30 am.

Resurrection Sunday. Divine Liturgy – 7:30 am, 9:30 am. Thazhathangadi: Inauguration of SWEEP's Water Festival, a voter awareness program. Collector Chetan Kumar Meena – 4:30 pm.

Inauguration of SWEEP's Water Festival, a voter awareness program. Collector Chetan Kumar Meena – 4:30 pm. Puduppally St Anne's Auditorium: End Time Revival Ministry's Worship and Word Service – 6:00 pm.

End Time Revival Ministry's Worship and Word Service – 6:00 pm. Kanjikuzhy Plantation Corporation near Deliverance Church: Easter Sunday Worship. Pastor Shajan George – 7:00 am, 10:00 am.

Easter Sunday Worship. Pastor Shajan George – 7:00 am, 10:00 am. Nattassery Vempinkulangara Mahavishnu Temple : Bhagavatha Sapthaham. Vishnu Sahasranamam, Community Prayer, Bhagavatha Parayanam – 6:00 pm, Unniyootu – 12:00 pm, Prasadamootu – 1:00 pm, Sreekrishna Avatharam – 5:00 pm.

: Bhagavatha Sapthaham. Vishnu Sahasranamam, Community Prayer, Bhagavatha Parayanam – 6:00 pm, Unniyootu – 12:00 pm, Prasadamootu – 1:00 pm, Sreekrishna Avatharam – 5:00 pm. Ollassa Alakkadavu Sreerashankaranaarayana Puram Temple Prayer Hall: Release of Shajimon Ollasseri's collection of stories '32 Rathnangal' – 2:30 pm.

Release of Shajimon Ollasseri's collection of stories '32 Rathnangal' – 2:30 pm. Thirunakkara Thrikkaikkattu Swamiyar Madam Hall: Kaliyarangu Kathakali 'Nalacharitham Fourth Day' – 4:00 pm.

Kochi

Edappally Changampuzha Park: Meghamalhar Musical Charitable Society Karaoke Song Competition – 9:30 am, Society Annual Celebration Inauguration (Music Director T.S. Radhakrishnan), Ganamela – 5:00 pm.

Meghamalhar Musical Charitable Society Karaoke Song Competition – 9:30 am, Society Annual Celebration Inauguration (Music Director T.S. Radhakrishnan), Ganamela – 5:00 pm. Clint Art Gallery at GCDA Shopping Complex, Kadavanthra: Exhibition of paintings by 15 female artists 'Cyan Vista Season 2' – 10:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by 15 female artists 'Cyan Vista Season 2' – 10:00 am. Soyus Library, Kadavanthra: Free Health Check-up – 10:00 am.

Free Health Check-up – 10:00 am. Mathirapparambil Building near Kaloor Metro Station: CRM Fasting Prayer – 2:30 pm.

Kozhikode

Azhchavattam Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga Training organized by Patanjali Yoga Centre 6:15 am.

Free Yoga Training organized by Patanjali Yoga Centre 6:15 am. Mother of God Cathedral: Holy Week Services – Resurrection Sunday – Divine Liturgy 7:15 am.

Holy Week Services – Resurrection Sunday – Divine Liturgy 7:15 am. M S S Auditorium, Cherooty Road: Haj Camp organized by Wisdom Islamic Organization 8:30 am.

Haj Camp organized by Wisdom Islamic Organization 8:30 am. Near Beypore Cultural Centre, Naduvattam Thonichira Road: Laying of the foundation stone for the 23rd house under the Siyasco Abhaya project – M.S.S. State President Niyas Pulikkalakath 9:00 am.

Laying of the foundation stone for the 23rd house under the Siyasco Abhaya project – M.S.S. State President Niyas Pulikkalakath 9:00 am. Thali Mahaganapathi Balasubrahmanya Temple: Maha Kumbhabhisheka Mahayajnam – Adhyathma Ramayana Sapthaha Yajna by A K B Nair 9:00 am, Various Cultural Programs 10:00 am, Bhakti Ganasudha 11:00 am, Pallivetta, Procession, Thalappoli 7:00 pm.

Maha Kumbhabhisheka Mahayajnam – Adhyathma Ramayana Sapthaha Yajna by A K B Nair 9:00 am, Various Cultural Programs 10:00 am, Bhakti Ganasudha 11:00 am, Pallivetta, Procession, Thalappoli 7:00 pm. Sanmarga Darshini Reading Room, Gandhi Road: Free Foot Pulse Therapy Camp organized by the Reading Room and Kannur Companio Wellness 10:00 am.

Free Foot Pulse Therapy Camp organized by the Reading Room and Kannur Companio Wellness 10:00 am. Khadi Gramodyog Emporium, Mithai Theruvu: Khadi Vishu Fest 10:00 am.

Khadi Vishu Fest 10:00 am. Nalanda Auditorium: Inauguration of District Conference of Internet DTP Photostat Workers Association – Mayor O Sadashivan 10:00 am.

Inauguration of District Conference of Internet DTP Photostat Workers Association – Mayor O Sadashivan 10:00 am. Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: R K Chandrababu's Exhibition 'Black Stones in a Flying Life' – 11:00 am.