Kattappana: In a heartwarming incident, a neighbour returned gold worth nearly ₹8 lakh that he unexpectedly found inside an old cupboard gifted to him years ago.

The incident took place in Vellayamkudy, Kattappana, involving neighbours Marottisseril Babu and teacher Kainikkunnel Jijo. Around eight years ago, Jijo had given Babu a steel cupboard free of cost. The cupboard had originally belonged to Jijo’s mother, who had passed away 11 years ago following an accident.

Over time, both families had forgotten about the cupboard’s past. Babu later shifted to a rented house with his family, taking the cupboard along. Recently, as the cupboard became old and difficult to use, Babu decided to dismantle one of its drawers. To his surprise, he discovered a small purse hidden inside, containing nearly seven sovereigns of gold—including a chain, necklace, bangle, and earrings—along with ₹7,500 in cash.

The valuables were believed to have been lost years ago while Jijo's mother was still alive.

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Without hesitation, Babu contacted Jijo and informed him about the discovery. Despite facing financial difficulties and currently living in a rented house after selling his own home, Babu chose to return the gold to its rightful owner.

Later, in the presence of ward councillor Beena Sibi, Babu and his wife formally handed over the gold and cash to Jijo and his wife.

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“I am extremely happy to get back my mother’s gold. At a time when gold prices are soaring, Babu’s honesty in returning something no one else knew about is truly exemplary,” Jijo said.

“Even amid severe financial struggles, Babu showed remarkable integrity by returning gold worth around ₹8 lakh. His action deserves the highest appreciation, and I wish him abundant blessings in life,” she said.