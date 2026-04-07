Thiruvananthapuram: Months of intense campaigning ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala will come to a close at 6 pm on Tuesday with a kalashakkottu, as the state enters the mandatory 48-hour ‘silence period’ ahead of polling. Candidates, party workers, and supporters are in the midst of last-minute efforts, with rallies and roadshows being held across constituencies. Party flags are waved, slogans raised, and confetti thrown as campaign fervour peaks.

During the silent period, strict restrictions will be in place to ensure a free and fair electoral process, allowing voters to make their choice without fear or influence, the Election Commission said. Public meetings and gatherings are barred once campaigning ends. Processions, rallies, musical events, plays, and any form of entertainment aimed at influencing voters are also prohibited.

The display of election-related content through television, cinema, or similar media platforms is banned. Political advertisements in newspapers on the day of polling and the preceding day will require prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). Leaders, party workers, and political functionaries who are not registered voters in a constituency have been directed to leave the area immediately after the campaign period ends. All stakeholders have been urged to adhere strictly to these norms to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.