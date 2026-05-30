Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday directed authorities to revoke the suspension of Javad Subair, principal of the Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Attingal, over an alleged social media post criticising him.

Javad was suspended on Friday by the General Education Department, just three days before his retirement on May 31. The department’s order said the Facebook post, which mocked the chief minister, could mislead the public, create political division among students and teachers. The post also violated service rules for government employees, the order read.

However, the Chief Minister clarified that neither he nor his office had filed any complaint against the principal, and the suspension was based on a complaint from an external source.