Thrissur: The Vadanappilly police on Monday arrested Ahsar Majeed, a member of the personal staff of NDA’s Nattika candidate C C Mukundhan, in connection with a defamation case filed by LDF candidate Geetha Gopi.

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The case was registered based on a complaint by Geetha Gopi, who alleged that Ahsar had circulated defamatory content about her through WhatsApp and other social media platforms with the intent to harm her reputation. The Thrissur cyber police initially registered a zero FIR and later transferred the case to the Vadanappilly police, who carried out the arrest.

Ahsar has been booked under Section 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (defamation), Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act (causing annoyance through repeated or anonymous communication), Section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act (publication of false statements during elections), and Section 3(1)(r) (insult or intimidation of a SC/ST member) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He was produced before the SC/ST court in Thrissur, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He is currently lodged in the Irinjalakuda sub-jail.

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Geetha Gopi, a former MLA from Nattika, is currently a member of the CPI district council in Thrissur. “Any further decision on the case will be taken in consultation with the party,” her office said in response to Ahsar’s arrest.