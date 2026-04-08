No voter ID? List of valid documents you can use to vote in Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
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With the Kerala Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 set for April 9, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, has clarified that voters without a Voter ID card (EPIC) can still cast their vote using alternative identity documents.
As part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) awareness drive, the Election Commission of India has issued a list of valid ID proofs to ensure no eligible voter is turned away from polling booths.
Documents accepted in place of Voter ID (EPIC)
If you do not have your voter ID card, you can carry any one of the following:
- Aadhaar card
- Passbook with photograph issued by a scheduled bank, official bank or post office
- Driving licence
- Smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under the National Population Register (NPR) scheme
- Pension document with photograph
- Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs or MLCs
- MGNREGA job card
- Health insurance smart card issued under central government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat
- PAN card
- Indian passport
- Service identity card issued by state government, central government or public sector undertakings
- UDID card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for persons with disabilities
Kerala elections 2026: Key details
- Polling date: April 9 (7 am to 6 pm)
- Helpline number: 1950
- Official websites: ceo.kerala.gov.in, eci.gov.in
The Election Commission has urged all voters to verify their details in advance and carry any of the approved ID proofs to ensure a smooth voting process.