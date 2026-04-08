A resident of Punnayurkulam has lost ₹85,000 in an online fraud after unknowingly installing a malicious application sent through a WhatsApp message posing as an official communication from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The victim, a native of Althara, reported that the message appeared shortly after he had submitted an application at the RTO to change the name on his vehicle’s registration certificate. Believing the message to be a legitimate update related to his request, he opened it. The link contained within the message led to the automatic installation of an application on his phone, following which money was withdrawn from his bank account.

Authorities say the fraudulent app not only enabled unauthorised access to financial information but also sent similar messages to contacts and groups on the victim’s WhatsApp account, potentially putting others at risk.

A complaint has been filed with the cyber police as well as the Motor Vehicles Department, and an investigation is under way to trace those behind the scam.

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Officials have reiterated that the fraud exploits public trust in official processes by mimicking government communication. According to Guruvayur RTO, M. Ramesh, legitimate updates from the Motor Vehicles Department are not shared via WhatsApp. He clarified that official communication is sent only through standard text messages and does not include links or app installation requests.

Cyber experts caution that such applications are designed to extract sensitive data, compromise device security, and gain control over mobile phones. Once installed, they can access personal information, banking details, and messaging platforms without the user’s knowledge.