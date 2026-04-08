The body of a 21-year-old law student from Wayanad, who drowned in the Kaveri river at Bennur near Nadanahalli in Mysuru, was recovered after a prolonged search operation on Wednesday.

The student has been identified as Shabnas, son of Pelachikkal Shajahan, a headload worker from Kariambadi near Meenangadi.

Shabnas, a third-year student of Nadanahalli Vidya Vikasa Law Institute, had gone fishing at a locally popular spot near Bennur on Tuesday along with a group of friends.

The incident occurred when one of his friends accidentally slipped into the river. Shabnas reportedly jumped in to rescue him but drowned in the process, according to his relatives. Though his friends attempted to save him, their efforts went in vain.

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Local residents joined the rescue efforts after being alerted. A team of expert deepwater divers from the Thurkky Jeevan Raksha Samithy, a volunteer group based in Kalpetta, also took part in the search operations.

After several hours of searching, the body was eventually recovered on Wednesday.

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The mortal remains of Shabnas will be brought to Kariambadi on Thursday evening, and the last rites will be held at the Juma Masjid Khabarstan in the locality.