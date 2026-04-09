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Kumily: The Andipatti Assembly constituency in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, is set to witness a rare political contest, with two siblings facing off for the third consecutive Assembly election.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has once again fielded A Maharajan, who secured victories here in the last two elections, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has, for the third time, chosen his younger brother A Lohirajan as the rival candidate.

Andipatti holds a distinct place in Tamil Nadu’s political history, having been represented by former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J.Jayalalithaa. In 1984, even while undergoing treatment in the United States, AIADMK founder MGR contested from Andipatti and won, assuming office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The constituency was also chosen by Jayalalithaa for both the 2002 by election and the 2006 general election.

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