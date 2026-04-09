Voting began across Kerala on Thursday, and analysts are closely watching voting patterns across districts to gauge their impact on the results. While the state has traditionally recorded high voter turnout, most districts saw a slight dip in 2021 compared to 2016, even as regional variations remained significant. With polling underway from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm, all eyes will be on whether these districts can reverse the declining trend and how turnout patterns evolve across regions.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: District-wise turnout

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Polling @ Election News

District-wise turnout

Northern districts such as Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod have consistently reported higher turnout, reflecting strong voter mobilisation. Kannur, in particular, has maintained the top position over the years. In contrast, Pathanamthitta has continued to record the lowest turnout, followed by relatively lower participation in Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki.

Central Kerala districts like Ernakulam and Thrissur, which saw some of the sharpest declines in turnout between 2016 and 2021, will be closely watched this time. Meanwhile, traditionally high-performing districts such as Alappuzha and Kottayam also registered noticeable drops in the last election.

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Turnout: 2021 vs 2016