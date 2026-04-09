'Naam' Drama Training Workshop Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi, Khadi Vishu Fair at Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium in Kozhikode, painting exhibition at Academy Art Gallery in Kozhikode, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Kottayam

Nagampadam St. Anthony's Relic Pilgrimage Centre: Novena Festival. Rosary – 9.15, 4.15, Holy Mass, Novena, Adoration – 10.00 am, 5.00 pm.

Novena Festival. Rosary – 9.15, 4.15, Holy Mass, Novena, Adoration – 10.00 am, 5.00 pm. Nattassery Vembenkulangara Mahavishnu Temple: Lalitha Sahasranamam – 6.30 am, Bhagavatha Parayanam – 7.30 am, Musical Concert on stage – 6.30 pm, Children's Thiruvathira – 8.30 pm, Thiruvathira – 8.45 pm, Kaikottikali – 9.00 pm.

Lalitha Sahasranamam – 6.30 am, Bhagavatha Parayanam – 7.30 am, Musical Concert on stage – 6.30 pm, Children's Thiruvathira – 8.30 pm, Thiruvathira – 8.45 pm, Kaikottikali – 9.00 pm. Vadayattur St. Thomas Church: Parish Festival. Prayer, Intercessory Prayer – 6.00, Holy Mass, Word of God. Mar Joseph Perunthottam – 6.30 pm.

Kochi

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Naam' Drama Training Workshop – 9.00 am

Kozhikode

Thali Mahakshetram: Dravyakaalasam, Festival Celebration 6.30 am.

Dravyakaalasam, Festival Celebration 6.30 am. EMS Stadium premises: Vishu Handloom Fair 2026, 10.00 am.

Vishu Handloom Fair 2026, 10.00 am. Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Vishu Fair 10.00 am.

Khadi Vishu Fair 10.00 am. Academy Art Gallery: Painting exhibition by R.K. Chandrababu, teacher of Thiruvanhiyoor Global Public School, 'Black Stones in Flying Life' 11.00 am.