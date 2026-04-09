Vadakkencherry:Local residents are up in arms as toll collection resumes at Panniyankara plazaon the Mannuthy–Vadakkencherry six lane highway., despite earlier assurances of exemption. With charges hitting their vehicles, protests are mounting and tensions are running high.

Toll rates at the plaza were raised this month, and the all-party decision to exempt local vehicles has since been ignored.The toll company, however, maintains that local vehicles must be registered at the toll plaza once in every three months, failing which toll will be collected.

Earlier discussions involving MP K Radhakrishnan, MLA P P Sumod, the District Collector, representatives of the toll company and the National Highways Authority had agreed that local vehicles, school buses and four-wheel autorickshaws would enjoy free passage. Despite this, toll collection reportedly began first from school vehicles, then from four wheel autorickshaws, and has now extended to vehicles of local residents as well. The company, meanwhile, is refunding motorists who stopped their vehicles and saged a protest.

Leaders of the Vadakkencherry Janakeeya Vedi and the Panthalampadam Janakeeya Koottayma have demanded an immediate halt to fleecing of motorists at Panniyankara, warning that protests will be escalated if the issue is not resolved.

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Concerns raised over incomplete work and safety risks

Meanwhile, the Joint Protest Committee has also called for a special investigation into alleged lapses in the construction of the Vadakkencherry–Mannuthy six-lane highway.

According to the committee, several works specified in the contract remain unfinished, yet toll collection began in 2022 before the project was fully completed. They have also demanded a probe into the issuance of the completion certificate by the National Highways Authority of India.

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The Vadakkencherry–Vaniyambaram service road is still incomplete and protective walls have not been built in several areas where earth was excavated for the highway. The committee has further called for a structural assessment of the Vadakkencherry and Kuthiran bridges to ensure safety.