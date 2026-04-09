Clad in black, Congress candidate Chandy Oommen arrived at a polling booth in Puthuppally on Thursday morning, turning his vote into a visible act of protest in one of Kerala’s most closely watched Assembly contests.

At around 10.30 am, Oommen reached the booth accompanied by his mother and sister, drawing attention not just for his presence but for the symbolism of his attire. The son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, he is contesting his first Assembly election after winning the bypoll from Puthuppally, a constituency long associated with his father.

This election marks the first time Puthuppally is going to the polls since Oommen Chandy’s death in 2023, adding an emotional layer to an already high-stakes contest involving the UDF, LDF and NDA.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Oommen said his decision to wear black was rooted in years of personal and political anguish. He suggested that the day was not just about voting, but also about expressing dissent against the ruling LDF government.

“There isn’t just one reason behind this protest,” he said, indicating that the grievances run deep. Referring to the solar case controversy that had shadowed his father for years, Oommen said the family had endured sustained attacks for nearly a decade, both when the LDF was in opposition and while in power. He pointed out that despite the allegations, his father was later cleared by the CBI after an investigation.

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Describing the experience as deeply personal, he said the impact went beyond politics and affected the family as a whole. “What we went through was not just political, it was deeply painful for us as a family,” he said, adding that the choice to wear black reflected that continuing sense of hurt.

Oommen also alleged that those responsible for the controversy were shielded and that accountability remains elusive. “This is my way of protesting that injustice,” he said, adding that he believed the sentiment resonated with people in Puthuppally and across Kerala.

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Beyond the personal, Oommen raised concerns about the development of the constituency. He claimed that Puthuppally had suffered due to lack of adequate funding, with several projects initiated during his father’s tenure still incomplete. These include a hospital, bridges and a mini civil station that, he said, remains unfinished despite being named after Oommen Chandy.

“Even after his passing, the neglect has continued,” he said, questioning the pace and intent behind ongoing projects in the constituency.

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He also referred to broader issues in the state, suggesting that incidents such as the Sabarimala gold loss have contributed to public dissatisfaction. According to him, voters have multiple reasons to express their discontent through the ballot.