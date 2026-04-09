At a quiet corner near the Thirunakkara temple in Kottayam, an unassuming anganwadi has turned into one of the most thoughtful polling spaces in this election. Booth number 95, the first of its kind in the district, is not just another voting centre. It is a small but significant attempt to make democracy more accessible and more inclusive for everyone.

Set up as a fully disability-friendly polling station, the booth stands out for a reason that goes beyond ramps and wheelchairs. Every official managing the booth is differently abled. From the presiding officer to the polling staff, the team reflects the very inclusivity the initiative hopes to promote.

Leading them is Binu, a high school assistant who is fully blind and serves as the presiding officer, with another officer assigned to assist him in carrying out his duties. Working alongside him are Jomy John, a rationing inspector serving as the first polling officer, Manoj Mon, a typist with ICDS Madapally as the second polling officer, and Sanish Sathyan, an employee at Mahatma Gandhi University, who is the third polling officer.

District Social Welfare Department coordinator Joji Joseph says the initiative is a first for Kottayam. “What makes this booth unique is that it is entirely managed by differently abled officials,” he says, adding that the effort is as much about representation as it is about accessibility. He also notes that the turnout among differently abled voters at this booth has been relatively modest so far.

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Inside, the booth has been carefully designed to remove common barriers. There are wheelchairs available on-site, ramps that make entry and movement easier, and designated rest areas for those who may need them. There is also a video setup that helps voters understand the voting process, making it especially useful for those who may require additional guidance.

The arrangements were put to use as voters arrived. When an elderly man, leaning heavily on his cane and visibly struggling to walk, arrived at the booth, the police personnel and staff quickly stepped in to assist him. They gently guided him towards a wheelchair kept ready for such situations, urging him to use it for ease and safety. However, the man was firm in his resolve. Politely declining their help, he insisted on taking the stairs on his own, choosing to make his way up step by step despite the evident difficulty.

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Across the district, five such fully disability-friendly booths have been set up as part of a broader initiative by the authorities. “The idea is to make polling stations more accessible and encourage greater participation among voters with disabilities,” Joji says.

He adds that not every voter who arrived at the booth required assistance. “Some voters have been able to cast their vote independently without using any of the facilities,” he notes, pointing out that the effort is not just about providing support, but about ensuring that assistance is available for those who need it.