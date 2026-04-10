A walk through pristine countryside, treading narrow pathways along winding streams, breathing in lungfuls of freshness under the canopy of tropical green trees, caressing cassava leaves, feeding chicks and ducklings, playing with lambs, and listening to the moos of cows grazing in the paddy fields post-harvest—all these were common for children in the late 1990s or probably early 2000s.

Kids in those days used to gather in open grounds in the community to play or hang out after they were back from school. This provided them with an opportunity to mingle with other children and people, which in turn built the foundation for their social intelligence, considered to be the salient aptitude required to excel in life. However, the current education system, the societal structure that is prevalent now, and the declining trend in the demography of children leave little or no time for kids to venture outdoors to play with pals in the neighbourhood.

All these facts forced a group of residents in Keeyachal near Sreekandapuram, Kannur, to envisage an activity for children during this summer vacation that could enable them to explore nature and their neighbourhood and become familiar with kids their age, elders, and visit places around them.

'Thanal Nadatham,' a Malayalam term that literally translates to 'shade walk,' is a program guiding children to walk in groups around the areas near their homes. The term 'thanal' is actually meant to signify the presence of parents during the walk. In a chat with Onmanorama, Sajith, Secretary of Vinod Smruthi Vayanasala (library), emphasised the cause and merits of the activity. The library was founded in the name of Police Constable KV Vinod, who laid down his life during the Muthanga agitation in Wayanad in 2003.

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"The fast-paced modern life and nuclear family system leave children self-centred, confining them mostly indoors. Besides, the advent of smartphones and the ceaseless rush of digital content keep them eternally occupied. What perishes under the digital juggernaut is the deep understanding of their society and environment," Sajith said. "The urge to address this situation resulted in 'Thanal Nadatham,' taking around 30-odd kids and their parents for a 1 to 1.5-hour walk around the village," he added.

There are around 150 houses in the village, and children in these households hardly knew people in the neighbourhood. Surprisingly, a huge number of children showed interest in the activity and turned up for the walk, which starts at 6:15 am.

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"We gathered at Vinod Smruthi library and rambled along the paths as parents introduced the children to people who lived in the houses along the way. The walk reached Koyyam Government Higher Secondary School, where we spent some time under a gooseberry tree. Resuming the journey on foot, we passed by Muthappan Kotta, ventured into cowsheds, and helped the children watch the cattle's lives from close quarters. On our return journey, we passed along a tiny grove by the side of a stream rich in biodiversity. We then came back to the place where we started. As many of the people knew about the event, they were waiting outside their homes to greet us," Sajith said. In the coming days, they are planning to follow different routes and go to different places as well, he added

The event was organised on the sidelines of a sports camp titled 'Be Fit for Children,' which started on April 2 this year. "Children of various age groups in the area are called to the camp in the early morning and are trained in various physical exercises and sporting activities. Apart from the fact that these sports activities keep children away from mobile phones, they have shown signs of a revitalised and rejuvenated state. They are so thrilled to attend the sports camp that they get up in the wee hours to know the time to go to the ground," said Sajith.

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Shajith, the brainchild of 'Thanal Nadatham,' pitched the idea during a meeting of the library committee. "I got the seed of the idea from my son, who often asked me to take him out for a walk in the evening. But I came home late and never had a chance to fulfil his wish," he said. "Then I thought of walking in the morning. It was then elaborated into the 'walk with parents' mode so that it would be beneficial to more people," he said.

The 'Be Fit' sports camp is conducted on land allotted by Shajith and some of his friends by clearing parts of their rubber estate. "We used to have enough open space in our childhood to play and indulge in leisurely activities. But children today don't have that sort of luxury near their homes. So, we thought about providing them with space to engage in activities, enriching them physically, and mentally. Now, it has become an eagerly pursued regime for both parents and children."

Reshma Shajith, a parent in the locality, beams with enthusiasm when she speaks about the change in her 10-year-old son after taking part in 'Thanal Nadatham.' "At first, he was a bit lazy to get up in the morning to attend the camp. But now he is quite active and is quite eager to set out very early. Besides, he is now familiar several people and households in the village," she says.

Ramesh Babu, another Keeyachal native whose son is in Class 2, has a high opinion about the event. "The highlight of the programme is the opportunity for kids to mingle with each other. My son is a Class 2 student, and he travels to and from school by bus, so by no means does he get a chance to meet children his age, let alone make friends with them," he says and adds, "Now he is full of energy and is enthusiastic about nature and his neighbourhood. He also has a lot of friends. 'Thanal Nadatham' is a simple activity but has humongous long-term significance."