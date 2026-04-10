Kozhikode: Reigniting the discussion around the Deputy Chief Minister post in Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Panakkad Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal on Monday said that the party is deserving of the position, though it is not currently staking a claim.

Addressing the media in Malappuram a day after the Assembly polls, Thangal, who is national secretary of the party, clarified that any decision regarding such posts would only be taken after the election results are announced.

“IUML has a history of holding key positions. Senior leader C H Mohammed Koya served as Chief Minister, and Avukkader Kutty Naha held the post of Deputy Chief Minister. So, this is not new for the party,” he said.

However, he emphasised that IUML is neither demanding nor negotiating for the post at present. “Discussions on such matters will happen only after the poll results,” he added.

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The debate over the Deputy Chief Minister position had surfaced earlier in February when party leader and former MLA K N A Khader stated that IUML has a rightful claim to the post if the United Democratic Front (UDF) comes to power. His remarks had sparked political controversy.

Khader had noted that the party’s electoral performance would play a key role and expressed hope that UDF constituents would consider IUML’s claim. “If coalition partners believe the Muslim League deserves its due position, it will happen,” he said.

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Meanwhile, IUML’s national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty had earlier maintained that the party would not demand the Deputy Chief Minister’s post even if the UDF secures a majority. He also recalled that IUML had previously declined the post when it was offered during Oommen Chandy’s tenure.

With election results awaited, the issue is expected to resurface in coalition discussions if the UDF comes to power.