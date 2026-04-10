Kanjirappally youth dies after being struck by lightning
In Brief
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A 20-year-old man named Muhammad Saif died after being struck by lightning while bathing outside his home.
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The incident occurred in Kanjirappilly on Friday evening.
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Despite being taken to Mary Queen's Mission Hospital, the youth could not be saved.
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Kanjirappally: A 20-year-old youth died on Friday evening after being struck by lightning while bathing outside his house. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Saif, son of Irshad, from Korattiparambil, Koovapally.
According to the Kanjirappally police, the youth was taking a bath outside his home when he suddenly collapsed after being struck by lightning. Although his family rushed him to the Mary Queen's Mission Hospital, Kanjirappally, he died on Friday evening.
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