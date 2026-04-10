Key events in Kerala today: Vishu Handloom Fair, painting exhibition mark April 10
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Ernakulam
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Changampuzha Cultural Centre We, The Playwrights Training Camp - 9:00 am
Kozhikode
- Thali Mahakshetram: Dravyakalasham, Festival Celebrations at 6:30 pm.
- Chevayoor Bharatheeya Vidya Bhavan School: All India Bhavans Model United Nations Conference 2026, Inauguration by Former Indian ambassador T.P. Srinivasan at 9:00 am.
- EMS Stadium Compound: Vishu Handloom Fair 2026 at 10:00 am.
- Mittayitheruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Vishu Fair at 10:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition 'Black Stones in a Flying Life' by R.K. Chandrababu, teacher at Thiruvaniyur Global Public School, at 11:00 am.
- Mananchira Dr. C.B.C. Warrier Memorial Basketball Court: Fiesta Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament. South Central – Eastern Railway (Women) at 5:00 pm, KSEB – ICF (Women) at 6:30 pm, Indian Bank – Indian Navy (Men) at 8:00 pm.
- OISCA Hall: Condolence meeting for the demise of KDBF Founder Dr. Francis Alappatt, organized by Kerala Blood Donors Forum District Committee, at 6:00 pm.
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