Kochi: In a relief for Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith, Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court has granted him bail in a sexual assault case. The court allowed bail with conditions, rejecting the prosecution’s plea for extended custody. Ranjith was arrested on March 31 following a complaint by a young actress, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside a caravan at a film set in Fort Kochi on January 30.

“The court has granted him bail with certain conditions. The court rejected the plea for custody extension. The detailed order is yet to be received,” said S Rajeev, Ranjith’s lawyer.

Based on the actress’s complaint, Ranjith was apprehended in Idukki on the night of March 31 in a dramatic operation in which police intercepted and blocked his vehicle. He was then brought to Kochi, formally arrested, and produced before the court, which remanded him into judicial custody for 14 days.

As part of the investigation, Ranjith was taken to the alleged crime scene, the caravan that was seized, where evidence collection procedures were carried out. The court had granted the police three days of custody for interrogation on Saturday. However, investigators told the court that Ranjith was not cooperating during questioning, alleging that he refused to respond adequately and was even unwilling to take prescribed medication, making custodial interrogation difficult. Following this police produced him back in court on Sunday, instead of Monday, to be remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution subsequently sought an additional two days of custody, arguing that further evidence needed to be gathered. They also expressed concern that key witnesses in the case were associated with Ranjith’s film projects, raising the possibility that he could influence them if released on bail.

Ranjith, however, strongly denied the allegations and rejected claims of non-cooperation. His counsel argued that refusal to admit to the crime could not be construed as lack of cooperation. The defense also alleged that the complaint was motivated by personal animosity, claiming that Ranjith had earlier reprimanded the actress over her performance, which led to resentment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution countered that there was substantial evidence supporting the complaint and maintained that the delay in filing it should not be a factor in granting bail.

After hearing both sides, the court declined the prosecution’s request for extended custody and granted bail, noting that key procedures such as evidence collection and scene inspection had already been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Ranjith had sought interim bail to cast his vote in the upcoming elections, but the court had denied that request.