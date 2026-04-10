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Thiruvananthapuram: Education Minister V Sivankutty convened a meeting on Friday to discuss the conduct of SSLC examinations in Gulf countries, which had been suspended due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said.

The move comes amid rumours that the General Education Department may cancel the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations and grade students based on average scores from internal assessments. However, this is yet to be confirmed by official sources.

According to a statement issued by the minister’s office, the exams will be conducted after seeking permission from the Election Commission.

As uncertainties over the West-Asian conflict, which put the exams on hold, remain, the government aims to complete the examinations at the earliest and address students' concerns.

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It noted that since the Model Code of Conduct is in force, prior approval from the Election Commission is required before officially announcing the exam schedule and related instructions.

The minister has directed the General Education Department to complete all necessary preparations for conducting the examinations, the statement added.

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