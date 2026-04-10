Kochi: The Ernakulam Rural police have launched an investigation after an unidentified man was found dead in a well on a private property near the on Friday.

According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that there was no foul play involved, with the apparent cause of death being drowning. However, the police said the identity of the deceased is yet to be established. No external injuries were found on the body.

The body was found by a woman working on the property, who alerted authorities after noticing a foul smell emanating from the well. Police officers reached the spot, conducted inquest proceedings, and later shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police sources said that the deceased appears to be under 35 years of age. They are also examining a possible link to a recent attempted theft reported in the area. “A man seen in CCTV footage related to that case bears a resemblance to the deceased. We are verifying if both are the same person,” an officer said.

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Authorities are also probing whether the man may have entered the private compound under the influence of alcohol and accidentally fallen into the well.

Further investigation is ongoing. A case of unnatural death under section 194 of BNSS has been registered.