Vadaserikkara: Polling for the Assembly elections on Thursday turned into an uphill task for senior citizens at a Vadaserikkara booth, where they had to climb 25 steps to cast their vote.

At Booth No. 212 in Pezhumpara DPM U.P. School, elderly voters who arrived to exercise their franchise were forced to seek assistance to reach the polling station. The steep climb discouraged many senior citizens from turning up, while those with physical difficulties also found the process extremely challenging.

For instance, 84-year-old Rosamma Joseph of Nechikkattil House, who had come to vote here, was left stranded after being unable to climb the steps. As she was about to return without voting, police officers on duty stepped in and helped her reach the booth, enabling her to cast her vote. Meanwhile, 91-year-old Philipose Abraham of Cheravallil House endured considerable strain to climb up, vote and make his way back.

Ahead of every election, there are repeated demands to shift the booth operating at the school here to a more accessible location for elderly voters. However, authorities have failed to address the issue.