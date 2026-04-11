Kozhikode: Three people died on Thursday evening after drowning in the Puliyavu river at Vanimal in Nadapuram, near here. The deceased have been identified as Ansar, his wife Suhara, and their niece, whose name is yet to be obtained by the police.

According to the Nadapuram police, the incident occurred around 4.20 pm when the couple entered the water to rescue their drowning niece. “The young girl, who was Ansar’s brother’s daughter, was bathing in the river with her uncle and aunt when she suddenly began to drown. Noticing this, Suhara rushed into the water to save her but began drowning as well,” the police said.

“When Ansar spotted his wife and niece drowning, he also went into the water, but he too began to drown,” the police added.

Following the incident, the three were rushed to Nadapuram hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College, where they died in the evening.

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Police said they are awaiting further details about the incident.