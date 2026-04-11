Chaliyam: A teak log put up for auction at the Chaliyam depot under the Forest Department has fetched a record price in an e auction, signalling strong demand in the timber market.

A massive export grade log was sold at Rs.2.07 lakh per cubic metre. Accordingly, a single B2 class log measuring 0.850 cubic metre fetched Rs.2.62 lakh, including taxes. This is the highest price to be recorded among forest depots in the state in the auction held yesterday.

The strong performance, along with high value sales of logs sourced from depots at Nilambur, Karulayi and Mundakkadavu, has given fresh momentum to the Chaliyam depot. Despite a robust demand for teak, the Forest Department has been slow in supplying logs to the depot here. Even as large scale felling continues in the Nilambur forests, allocations to Chaliyam remain limited.

The last allocation to the depot was made in April 2024, when 520 cubic metres of teak were supplied. Though the depot caters to retail buyers, many of whom visit in search of timber for household needs, most are forced to return disappointed due to inadequate stock.