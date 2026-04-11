An autorickshaw driver was hospitalised after being allegedly assaulted by police in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. The injured has been identified as Ashokan G (64). The incident took place around 5.15 am.

According to INTUC district convenor Harikumar, the autorickshaw drivers had parked their vehicles in the two lanes allocated for them when the Government Railway Police Principal SI asked them to shift to a different spot. Ashokan, who was seated inside his vehicle, questioned the reason for the move, saying they pay to operate there. The officer again asked him to move, but the vehicle did not start on the first attempt.

Harikumar told Onmanorama that the police officer then slapped Ashokan, breaking his glasses, and kicked him in the ribs. Ashokan sustained injuries in the assault and is currently admitted to the General Hospital. A complaint has been filed at the Thampanoor police station, and police have said they will look into the incident, Harikumar added.

“Autorickshaw drivers in front of the Thampanoor railway station had called for a strike in the morning, but now that a case has been registered, we have called it off. If a proper investigation is not conducted, we will strike again,” Harikumar added. According to mobile phone footage, the police officer is seen yelling at the autorickshaw drivers, who are also seen engaged in a verbal altercation. Onmanorama has not independently verified the footage.