Kollam: Though the ceremonial parasols rise atop caparisoned elephants during the Kollam Pooram only a day after the Vishu festival, Jayesh’s journey begins much earlier. Nearly two weeks in advance, he slips into work from home mode, driven by a purpose far beyond office deadlines.

An employee of a Netherlands-based IT company, Jayesh returns home each year to carry forward his father’s legacy, crafting the decorations and festival adornments that bring the Pooram to life.

Inside a building within the premises of the Thamarakulam Mahaganapathi Temple, Jayesh and his team are immersed in creative work, bringing to life figures such as peacocks, Lord Mahadeva, other deities, and graceful dancers. Alongside the familiar traditional displays, six new additions are also being readied for this year’s festivities.

For years, the responsibility of preparing the Pooram decorations at the Thamarakulam Mahaganapathi Temple rested with Jayesh’s father, K Jayakumar, and his uncle, K Sunil Babu, with support from temple authorities. Jayesh had long been part of the process and following his father’s passing five years ago, he stepped into a leading role in the preparations.

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Today, he shares the responsibility with temple committee member Karthik Suresh, supported by a group of students. No matter how demanding his professional commitments are, the approach of the Vishu season brings with it the rhythm of the festival and memories of his father. That is when he returns home, balancing office work with the intricate art of crafting the Pooram decorations. Earlier, this work used to be carried out at his home.

Based at his company’s Kochi office, Jayesh will head back only after the Pooram concludes. By then, the colours and ideas for next year’s event will already be taking shape in his mind.