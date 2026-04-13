Idukki: A 15-year-old boy was injured, allegedly after being brutally assaulted by his drunk father at Udumbanoor. The victim sustained injuries on multiple parts of his body and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The accused, identified as Najeeb, was arrested by the Karimannoor police in connection with the incident. According to reports, the father, who returned home intoxicated, attacked the boy using a chair and a wooden stick, causing injuries to his hands and back, around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

The boy’s mother stated that Najeeb assaulted the child alleging that he had returned home late after going out. She said Najeeb had attempted to hit the boy on the head, but she intervened and prevented it. As the assault continued, neighbours rushed in and intervened. Seizing the opportunity, the boy escaped by jumping over a wall and running onto the road. Local residents and the boy’s mother informed the panchayat member and the Karimannoor police, who reached the spot, recorded statements and registered a case.

Police officials said there were indications that Najeeb had previously assaulted his son under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is underway.