Exhibition of Paintings by Mopasang Valath at Chalukunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery in Kottayam; drama, 'Kaathiruppukal Avasaanikkunnilla' at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi; Vishu Handloom Fair at Stadium Complex opposite Sreekanteshwara Temple in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Kottayam

Kottayam St. Joseph's Cathedral: Yacobaya Sabha Diocesan Prayer Society Kruthadhara Meditation Sangamam. Fr. P.T. Thomas Palliyampillil – 10:00 am.

Yacobaya Sabha Diocesan Prayer Society Kruthadhara Meditation Sangamam. Fr. P.T. Thomas Palliyampillil – 10:00 am. DC Kizhakemuri Idathil Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition – Beyond Mirrors and Walls – 10:00 am.

Exhibition – Beyond Mirrors and Walls – 10:00 am. PWD Hall: KPMS' Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanthi Celebration Inauguration. State President A Saneesh Kumar – 11:00 am.

KPMS' Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanthi Celebration Inauguration. State President A Saneesh Kumar – 11:00 am. Thirunakkara Maithanam: Dr B R Ambedkar Birthday Conference Inauguration. Shashi Tharoor MP – 5:00 pm.

Dr B R Ambedkar Birthday Conference Inauguration. Shashi Tharoor MP – 5:00 pm. Chalukunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of Paintings by Mopasang Valath – 9:00 am.

Exhibition of Paintings by Mopasang Valath – 9:00 am. Kumaranalloor Thanmaya Media Centre: Navayug Children's Theatre Summer Camp Conclusion. Certificate Distribution. Kerala Children's Film Society President Baby Somatheeram, Actor Nandhu – 11:00 am.

Ernakulam

Ernakulam North Specialist Hospital: 'Sneha Thanal' program providing free medicines and treatment at the homes of bedridden patients and cancer patients in the Palluruthy area. 1:00 pm.

'Sneha Thanal' program providing free medicines and treatment at the homes of bedridden patients and cancer patients in the Palluruthy area. 1:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Drama presentation. 'Kaathiruppukal Avasaanikkunnilla'. 5:30 pm.

Drama presentation. 'Kaathiruppukal Avasaanikkunnilla'. 5:30 pm. Mattancherry Kunst Gallery: 'The Sea is Never Still' - Art Exhibition. 9:00 pm.

'The Sea is Never Still' - Art Exhibition. 9:00 pm. Mattancherry OED Gallery: Vimu Sangvi's 'Whispering Clay' Exhibition. 11:00 am.

Vimu Sangvi's 'Whispering Clay' Exhibition. 11:00 am. Fort Kochi Kara Art Gallery: 'Archaeological Camera' - Exhibition. 10:00 am.

'Archaeological Camera' - Exhibition. 10:00 am. Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: 'They Came, Crossing Land and Sea' - Art Exhibition. 11:00 am.

Kozhikode

Cherootty Road MSS Auditorium: Inauguration of Hajj Study Class organized by KNM South District Committee by Dr. Hussain Madavoor - 9:00 am

Inauguration of Hajj Study Class organized by KNM South District Committee by Dr. Hussain Madavoor - 9:00 am Stadium Complex opposite Sreekanteshwara Temple: Vishu Handloom Fair - 10:00 am

Vishu Handloom Fair - 10:00 am Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Vishu Khadi Fair - 10:00 am

Vishu Khadi Fair - 10:00 am Karikkamkulam Subramanya Ayurveda Nursing Home: Flagging off of Jubilee Yatra as part of Golden Jubilee celebrations by P.V. Chandran - 3:00 pm