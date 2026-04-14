Key events in Kerala today: Ambedkar Jayanti celebration, art exhibitions mark April 14
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Exhibition of Paintings by Mopasang Valath at Chalukunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery in Kottayam; drama, 'Kaathiruppukal Avasaanikkunnilla' at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi; Vishu Handloom Fair at Stadium Complex opposite Sreekanteshwara Temple in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
Kottayam
- Kottayam St. Joseph's Cathedral: Yacobaya Sabha Diocesan Prayer Society Kruthadhara Meditation Sangamam. Fr. P.T. Thomas Palliyampillil – 10:00 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idathil Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition – Beyond Mirrors and Walls – 10:00 am.
- PWD Hall: KPMS' Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanthi Celebration Inauguration. State President A Saneesh Kumar – 11:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Maithanam: Dr B R Ambedkar Birthday Conference Inauguration. Shashi Tharoor MP – 5:00 pm.
- Chalukunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of Paintings by Mopasang Valath – 9:00 am.
- Kumaranalloor Thanmaya Media Centre: Navayug Children's Theatre Summer Camp Conclusion. Certificate Distribution. Kerala Children's Film Society President Baby Somatheeram, Actor Nandhu – 11:00 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam North Specialist Hospital: 'Sneha Thanal' program providing free medicines and treatment at the homes of bedridden patients and cancer patients in the Palluruthy area. 1:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Drama presentation. 'Kaathiruppukal Avasaanikkunnilla'. 5:30 pm.
- Mattancherry Kunst Gallery: 'The Sea is Never Still' - Art Exhibition. 9:00 pm.
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: Vimu Sangvi's 'Whispering Clay' Exhibition. 11:00 am.
- Fort Kochi Kara Art Gallery: 'Archaeological Camera' - Exhibition. 10:00 am.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: 'They Came, Crossing Land and Sea' - Art Exhibition. 11:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Cherootty Road MSS Auditorium: Inauguration of Hajj Study Class organized by KNM South District Committee by Dr. Hussain Madavoor - 9:00 am
- Stadium Complex opposite Sreekanteshwara Temple: Vishu Handloom Fair - 10:00 am
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Vishu Khadi Fair - 10:00 am
- Karikkamkulam Subramanya Ayurveda Nursing Home: Flagging off of Jubilee Yatra as part of Golden Jubilee celebrations by P.V. Chandran - 3:00 pm
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