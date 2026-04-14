A major fire broke out at the Taluk Hospital in Thuravoor, Alappuzha, on Tuesday morning, causing extensive damage to the facility’s medicine store. The incident was reported around 10 am on the second floor of the hospital’s old block.

Hospital authorities said the blaze originated in the main medicine storage area, destroying a large stock of medicines. “Almost all the medicines stored there were gutted. The exact loss is yet to be calculated, but it is estimated to exceed ₹1 crore,” an official told the media.

Fire and rescue units from Cherthala, Aroor and Alappuzha rushed to the spot, along with a team from the Kuthiathodu police station. “Preliminary findings point to a possible short circuit in an air conditioner, though a detailed assessment is awaited,” a fire official told Onmanorama.

The fire was brought under control by around 12 noon after nearly two hours of firefighting efforts. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the building during the incident.

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All patients, staff and bystanders were evacuated in time, and no casualties were reported. Patients undergoing treatment, including those in the outpatient section, were shifted to nearby hospitals in Alappuzha, hospital officials said.