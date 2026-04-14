Kochi: A political dispute over a flex board that featured the slogan 'Bye Bye Pinarayi' escalated into a violent attack on the Congress party office in Kochi, leading the police to register a case against seven CPM members, including its local committee secretary.

The accused persons have been identified as CPM North Aduvassery local committee secretary Anil and CPM workers Louis, Thampi, Vipin, Johny, Jyothish and Shaijan.

The conflict began when UDF workers, on Sunday, installed a flex board with the slogan “Bye Bye Pinarayi” in the vicinity of the Congress office in Kunnukara in Chengamanad, which comes under the Kalamassery constituency. Tensions rose after LDF workers allegedly destroyed the board on Sunday night. Following this, UDF leaders filed a complaint with Chengamanad police. Although a mediation talk was held at the police station on Monday morning, the situation turned violent that night after UDF workers re-installed the controversial flex board around 9 pm at their office.

According to the FIR, around 9.30 pm, a group of CPM workers, who were angered by the re-installation of the board, launched an attack on Indira Bhavan (the Congress office) at Peedikappadi Junction in North Aduvassery. According to the complaint filed by Youth Congress Ernakulam district secretary Mevin Joy, the attackers destroyed two “Bye Bye Pinarayi” flex boards placed in front of the office. The group also forcibly entered the office and destroyed furniture, including chairs, a carrom board and the wooden panels used to secure the door, causing damages worth around ₹5000.

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When the Congress workers tried to stop the vandalism, the fourth accused, Vipin, allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill them. CPM local secretary Anil reportedly grabbed Mevin Joy by his collar, questioning his decision to file a police complaint and threatening to “finish him off” at his home.

The accused persons have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (armed with a deadly weapon), 329(4) (criminal trespass), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and (351(3) (criminal intimidation).

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“We are investigating the allegations. Nobody has been injured in the scuffle. Both parties have been summoned to the police station to record the statements,” said Chengamanad SHO Shaiju.