Palode (Thiruvananthapuram): Five months after a brutal attack during a train journey turned her life upside down, 19-year-old Sreekutty from Palode continues to battle a long and painful road to recovery, now compounded by a crippling financial crisis that threatens to halt her treatment. Following treatment in Kochi, she has now been admitted to a hospital in Manjeri for the past month.

According to her mother Priya, the family has received no support from the State government following Sreekutty’s treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Sreekutty is still unable to walk without assistance and her memory has not fully returned. Her speech remains slow and she experiences breathlessness even while trying to speak.

Priya also pointed out that the medical assistance provided by the Railways will cease from next month. With mounting medical expenses and Priya unable to go to work, the family is finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

Sreekutty was attacked while travelling home from Kochi on the Kerala Express. A co-passenger, identified as Suresh Kumar, a native of Panchamoodu in Parassala, pushed her out of the moving train under the influence of alcohol. The impact of the fall left her with serious injuries to her head and spine.

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Sreekutty underwent treatment for 53 days at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, followed by two months at Amrita Hospital in Kochi. She is currently undergoing treatment, including physiotherapy, at an Ayurvedic hospital in Manjeri.

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