Pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle in Kattappana
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A man, Jason Thomas of Manjanchery, Marykulam, died after he was hit by a motorcycle on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm near Irupathekkar in Kattappana. Thomas was walking along the road with a friend when the motorcycle rammed into him, knocking him to the ground. He suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The body will be brought to his elder brother Wilson’s residence at 2 pm on Wednesday. The funeral will be held later in the evening at St. George Church cemetery in Marykulam.
Thomas is survived by his wife K P Mary and daughters Maria and Angel.
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