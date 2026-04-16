Idukki: A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked with an iron rod following a drunken altercation at a bar near Thodupuzha. Six people, including bar employees, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The injured has been identified as Vineesh (30), a native of Idanattu Purayidam, Banglavu Kunnu, Thodupuzha. Those arrested are Eldhose (47) of Valiyapara, Sumod (44) of Kolari in Kannur, Ramesh (47) from Tamil Nadu, Joel (44) of Arakkuzha, Jubin (28) of East Kaloor, and Santhosh (52) from Palakkad.

The incident occurred around 11.50 pm on Tuesday at a bar near the BSNL office in Thodupuzha. According to police, a verbal altercation broke out between Vineesh and the accused while they were under the influence of alcohol.

The dispute escalated and the accused allegedly attacked him as a group using an iron rod and other objects, causing serious head injuries. Vineesh was initially given first aid at a private hospital in Thodupuzha and later shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

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The accused were arrested from Thodupuzha and Vazhakulam areas. They were produced before the court and remanded.