Idukki: An accused who was on the run, involved in multiple criminal cases, including visa fraud and drug trafficking across Kerala, has been arrested by Kanjikuzhy police. The accused has been identified as Riju Ibrahimkutty (45), a native of Sajna Bhavan, Valiyakulangara, Ochira.

He was wanted in a case registered for allegedly defrauding a Kanjikuzhy native by collecting money after offering overseas employment. Following the case, he had been absconding and had failed to appear before trial courts for several years. Police had launched an extensive search to trace him. Acting on confidential information that he frequently visited his wife’s house in the Pindimana area near Kothamangalam, surveillance was intensified.

Police said Riju Ibrahimkutty is involved in around 20 cases across 13 districts in Kerala. These include visa fraud cases promising jobs abroad, possession of the narcotic substance MDMA, and other offences under the NDPS Act. He had a pattern of misleading authorities by providing fake names and addresses whenever caught, police said.

The arrest was carried out by a team led by Kanjikuzhy Police Inspector T L Jayan, along with SI Tajudheen Ahamed, ASI Blessy Joseph, and Civil Police Officers Manu Baby, Sethu T Vinod and Bavas Basheer.