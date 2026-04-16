Kollam: An 11-year-old girl died after she developed sudden health complications during a karate training session in Anchal on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ahana Binoy, daughter of Binoy and Sini of Puthenvila House in Valakam, Thekkeambalakkara. Ahana had travelled from Valakam to a karate centre in Anchal to attend a mock test before her black belt examination.

During the training session, around 2 pm, she complained of stomach pain and began vomiting. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Anchal by her coach and mother, but her life could not be saved.

Police said an inquest will be conducted, following which the body will be sent to Parippally Medical College for postmortem examination.